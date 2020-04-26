saskatchewan,-denmark-taking-similar-approaches-to-slow-coronavirus-reopening

As Saskatchewan and several other provinces prepare to lift some of the novel coronavirus restrictions imposed on their residents over the last two months, they have at least one country to look to for some recent guidance.

Denmark began on April 15 the gradual, phased reopening of some sectors of its economy.

As pressure builds for Canada to do the same, Danish Ambassador Hanne Fugl Eskjaer told The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson that the decision wasn’t one made lightly, nor was the decision to shut the country down in the first place.

Coronavirus outbreak: Time for Saskatchewan to move forward and begin reopening: Premier Moe

“We work and we travel everywhere and we are very close to some of the countries that were very hardly hit in the beginning. We could see very quickly we needed to take quick measures to protect our health system,” Eskjaer said of the country’s three-week lockdown.

