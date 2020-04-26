Health

Saskatchewan, Denmark taking similar approaches to slow coronavirus reopening

Avatar
By Global News
saskatchewan,-denmark-taking-similar-approaches-to-slow-coronavirus-reopening

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First death reported in First Nations community due to COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 95 in B.C. on Saturday....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As Saskatchewan and several other provinces prepare to lift some of the novel coronavirus restrictions imposed on their residents over the last two months, they have at least one country to look to for some recent guidance.

Denmark began on April 15 the gradual, phased reopening of some sectors of its economy.

As pressure builds for Canada to do the same, Danish Ambassador Hanne Fugl Eskjaer told The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson that the decision wasn’t one made lightly, nor was the decision to shut the country down in the first place.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

6:13Coronavirus outbreak: Time for Saskatchewan to move forward and begin reopening: Premier Moe

Coronavirus outbreak: Time for Saskatchewan to move forward and begin reopening: Premier Moe

READ MORE: Denmark prepares to ease coronavirus lockdown as deaths stabilize

“We work and we travel everywhere and we are very close to some of the countries that were very hardly hit in the beginning. We could see very quickly we needed to take quick measures to protect our health system,” Eskjaer said of the country’s three-week lockdown.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOntario reports 437 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths as total cases top 14,400
Next articleNATO must confront coronavirus disinformation, supply chain threats: Stoltenberg

More Articles Like This

NATO must confront coronavirus disinformation, supply chain threats: Stoltenberg

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic is driving home the need for members of the NATO security alliance to work together to counter disinformation and shore up...
Read more

Ontario reports 437 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths as total cases top 14,400

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 437 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 14,432. It’s the lowest...
Read more

All coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged from hospital, China says

Health Global News - 0
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans

Health Global News - 0
COVID-19 claimed another 115 lives in Canada Saturday as the number of confirmed and presumptive cases across the country rose by nearly a thousand...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv