Health

Saskatchewan to ‘cautiously’ reopen from the coronavirus pandemic in 5 phases

Avatar
By Global News
saskatchewan-to-‘cautiously’-reopen-from-the-coronavirus-pandemic-in-5-phases

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at two major beef processing plants

EDMONTON — Alberta has launched workplace safety investigations into two beef processing plants afflicted with COVID-19 outbreaks. Shawn McLeod, deputy minister of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Henry unsure if second wave of COVID-19 will be more lethal come flu season

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Wednesday's Provincial update on COVID-19 in British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about concerns...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 Trustees approve bylaw for three-year Capital Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a School District 60 board meeting on Monday, Trustees voted in favour of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Saskatchewan is ready to reopen as the number of new coronavirus cases flatten in the province.

But Premier Scott Moe said it needs to be done with great caution as it involves risks.

“If we move too quickly, we risk increasing the spread of COVID-19,” Moe said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“If we move too slowly, we risk permanent damage to the livelihoods of thousands of Saskatchewan people.

“Businesses that never reopen, and jobs that never come back.”

Moe made the remarks Wednesday evening during a televised address to the province, a first for a Saskatchewan Party premier, and the first televised address by a Saskatchewan premier in about 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because of the tremendous effort of Saskatchewan people and the success we have had in reducing the spread, I think we can begin to provide a bit of optimism.”

“Tomorrow (Thursday), we will unveil a plan to gradually and methodically re-open businesses and public services that have been closed because of the pandemic.”

Moe said the plan was made in consultation with Dr.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleSchool District 60 Trustees approve bylaw for three-year Capital Plan
Next articleCanadian company says its coronavirus test could enhance screening

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: City of Toronto to start gathering race-based data connected to COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Toronto Public Health will now be collecting race-based data connected to COVID-19, a practice which its provincial counterparts aren’t doing. Coun. Joe Cressy, who...
Read more

Henry unsure if second wave of COVID-19 will be more lethal come flu season

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - During Wednesday's Provincial update on COVID-19 in British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about concerns surrounding a second wave of...
Read more

Trump signs executive order to suspend some U.S. immigration amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order to temporarily block some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he was...
Read more

Canadian company says its coronavirus test could enhance screening

Health Global News - 0
A Canadian company is ready to release its new COVID-19 test which it says is more accurate and could see tens of thousands of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv