Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Saskatchewan will reopen its economy and services in five phases starting on May 4.

Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday the coronavirus curve has flattened in the province and the reopening will be gradual and methodical.

Those plans have now been made public.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The first phase is reopening medical services previously banned under the current public health order. This includes access to dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment.

Not included is the resumption of elective surgeries, diagnostics and other non-essential procedures that are currently suspended. The government said that it is being considered separately and updates on when those will resume will be released in the near future.

Also being rolled out in stages during the first phase is the resumption of low-risk outdoor activities, with precautionary measures in place.

Fishing and boat launches are allowed starting May 4, and golf courses will be allowed to open as of May 15 with physical distancing guidelines.

The online reservation system for provincial parks will launch on May 4,

