scheer,-trudeau-disagree-over-house-of-commons-return;-senate-suspended

As the parties continue to negotiate on how the House of Commons could resume amid the coronavirus crisis, the Senate will be suspended until June 2 at the earliest.

The House of Commons is scheduled to resume Monday, but the major parties are still working out how — and when — the legislature could reconvene. The Conservatives are seeking four days of sittings a week so they can question ministers and debate legislation, and the Liberals want fewer.

The House of Commons was suspended on March 13 until April 20, though it resumed twice with a skeleton crew of MPs to pass emergency legislation in response to the pandemic.

The Liberals have proposed the idea of Parliament sitting virtually, and Trudeau said the government would work to resolve any technological issues that would prevent MPs in remote areas from participating.

“Right now on the books there is a rule that says that 338 MPs need to get on flights Friday or Sunday evening to come back to Ottawa on Monday morning as Parliament is supposed to resume,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

