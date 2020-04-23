School District 60 Trustees approve bylaw for three-year Capital Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 board meeting on Monday, Trustees voted in favour of accepting its three-year capital plan bylaw.

According to School District Secretary-Treasurer, Brenda Hooker, the plan was submitted to the Ministry of Education and outlines the Board’s top priorities in both major and minor capital funding areas.

Some of the School District’s top priorities, for the capital plan include HVAC upgrades at Alwin Holland, health and safety upgrades at Prespatou, and the replacement of four school buses.

Hooker says without Ministry support through capital programs, the District would simply not have the fiscal resources to undertake these much needed projects.

Since Trustees are in favour of the capital plan by-law, the District will now submit an Annual Project Funding Agreement to the Ministry of Education.