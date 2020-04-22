School Districts still providing meals for those in need

VICTORIA, B.C. – School Districts all across B.C. are still providing more than 75,000 healthy meals a week to those in need.

Each year the province provides $53.2 million for School Districts to support vulnerable students with services that include meal programs.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci said on Moose Talks last week that they are ramping up their program in the District.

“We are going to be ramping that up a bit more in the next couple of weeks,” said Petrucci.

Teachers, education assistants, administrators and school support staff are putting together weekly grocery hampers for families, delivering food boxes and bagged lunches to homes and setting up designated hubs for meal pick-up.

Watch our interview with SD60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci.

Some school districts are also providing grocery store gift cards and vouchers, while others have formed partnerships with caterers, non-profits, restaurants, local businesses, and food banks to support vulnerable families.

More than 16,000 families are receiving these services throughout the province.