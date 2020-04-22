News

School Districts still providing meals for those in need

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor Volunteer Fire Fighters to offer birthday drive-by

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Fire and Rescue has joined Fort St. John and Dawson...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

School Districts still providing meals for those in need

VICTORIA, B.C. - School Districts all across B.C. are still providing more than 75,000 healthy meals a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Memorial set up for Sue Popesku

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre has set up a memorial for Sue...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – School Districts all across B.C. are still providing more than 75,000 healthy meals a week to those in need.

Each year the province provides $53.2 million for School Districts to support vulnerable students with services that include meal programs.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci said on Moose Talks last week that they are ramping up their program in the District.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are going to be ramping that up a bit more in the next couple of weeks,” said Petrucci.

Teachers, education assistants, administrators and school support staff are putting together weekly grocery hampers for families, delivering food boxes and bagged lunches to homes and setting up designated hubs for meal pick-up.

Watch our interview with SD60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci.

Some school districts are also providing grocery store gift cards and vouchers, while others have formed partnerships with caterers, non-profits, restaurants, local businesses, and food banks to support vulnerable families.

More than 16,000 families are receiving these services throughout the province.

Previous article510 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,245 with 659 deaths
Next articleDistrict of Taylor Volunteer Fire Fighters to offer birthday drive-by

More Articles Like This

District of Taylor Volunteer Fire Fighters to offer birthday drive-by

News Adam Reaburn - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Fire and Rescue has joined Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Fire Departments to offer...
Read more

Memorial set up for Sue Popesku

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre has set up a memorial for Sue Popesku. The...
Read more

Zimmer calls on Federal Government to support businesses in the North during COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bob Zimmer, MP and Conservative Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency, is calling on the...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Tomorrow, Wednesday, April...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv