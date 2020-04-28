Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. – During Monday’s Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry, which may also include the reopening of schools.

While publicly-funded schools have been closed since March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says there is a possibility that some students may be able to return before the end of the current school year.

According to Henry, no date has been provided as to when schools may reopen but the Province is preparing to roll out its plan to allow businesses and schools to reopen and allow social interactions to resume.

Henry says they will not announce a date to reopen schools until they are ready and have the plans in place to do so safely.