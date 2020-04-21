Health

Scientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows

Avatar
By Global News
scientists-cut-peer-review-corners-as-demand-for-covid-19-information-grows

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Highway 2 down to single lane traffic due to flooding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Highway 2 near the B.C. and Alberta border is down to single lane...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

EDMONTON — Alberta is bumping up salaries, funding and hiring at long-term care centres, which have been hit hard with COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be hosting a virtual...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The novel coronavirus was engineered in a lab using HIV. Stem cells are a potent weapon against the new pandemic. People with blood type A are more susceptible to COVID-19.

None of these “discoveries” have been proven. But all have been widely disseminated.

They’re examples of what many scientists are beginning to fear is an erosion of traditional safeguards against bad science under the pressing need for answers to the wave of sickness sweeping the globe.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are getting a firehose of research-based data coming out at us, because we need it,” said Rees Kassen, a University of Ottawa scientist who has just published a paper with the World Economic Forum about the concern.

“That’s good, but it has to come with strong caveats.”

Story continues below advertisement

The speed and volume of research into the novel coronavirus is unprecedented. During the 2003 SARS crisis, a French study found that 93 per cent of papers about the virus were published after the epidemic subsided.

1:52Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts progress in search for COVID-19 treatments

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts progress in search for COVID-19 treatments

Advertisement

Not this time.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Hospitals band together to close funding ‘gaps’ amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Hospitals band together to close funding ‘gaps’ amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Hospitals facing urgent COVID-19 needs are banding together to close funding “gaps” for their institutions and embattled health-care workers. Dubbed “The Frontline Fund,” the national...
Read more

Rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions could cause resurgence, WHO warns

Health Global News - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness, a warning...
Read more

Trump to suspend immigration into the United States amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 20, 2020 10:21 pm Updated April 20, 2020 10:28 pm 1:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy WATCH...
Read more

Some American states plan to re-open economy despite coronavirus testing concerns

Health Global News - 0
Boeing and at least one other U.S. heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production and some states rolled out aggressive reopening plans Monday, despite nationwide concerns there...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv