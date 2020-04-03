SD 60 closes playground equipment due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, School District 60 has made the decision to close its playground equipment to the public.

According to School District Secretary-Treasurer, Brenda Hooker, the decision to close the school-owned playground equipment was made as a precaution and is in line with the Provincial Health Officer’s orders on physical distancing and sanitary practices.

Hooker says notices will be put in place at each playground to notify users of this decision.

While the playground equipment will be closed, Hooker says the school fields will still remain open for families to use for physical activity, providing proper physical distancing is maintained.

According to Hooker, the equipment will remain closed until further notice.

Further updates can be found on the School District 60 Facebook page.