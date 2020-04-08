Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a significant drug seizure.

On April 3, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Beaverlodge RCMP, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John RCMP., executed search warrants on three residences and two vehicles.

The searches followed a lengthy investigation, and resulted in the seizure of various drugs and $20,000 in Canadian currency.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Police says charges are pending against a 25-year-old male and a 58-year-old male, both from the Lower Mainland as well two individuals from Fort St. John.

According to RCMP, the investigation has revealed the seized drugs were destined for Northern B.C. and Alberta.

These recent searches are directly related to previous searches executed by Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit on January 8, 2019 and March 17, 2019.