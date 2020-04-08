NewsRegional

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs. According...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Landowners and legal experts criticize Alberta’s well cleanup bill

EDMONTON — Landowners and legal experts are criticizing Alberta's hastily passed new legislation intended to help clean up the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a significant drug seizure.

On April 3, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Beaverlodge RCMP, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John RCMP., executed search warrants on three residences and two vehicles.

The searches followed a lengthy investigation, and resulted in the seizure of various drugs and $20,000 in Canadian currency.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Police says charges are pending against a 25-year-old male and a 58-year-old male, both from the Lower Mainland as well two individuals from Fort St. John.

According to RCMP, the investigation has revealed the seized drugs were destined for Northern B.C. and Alberta.

These recent searches are directly related to previous searches executed by Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit on January 8, 2019 and March 17, 2019.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Number of nursing, retirement homes staff can work in should be limited, RNAO urges

More Articles Like This

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs. According to the Government, there are...
Read more

Landowners and legal experts criticize Alberta’s well cleanup bill

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Landowners and legal experts are criticizing Alberta's hastily passed new legislation intended to help clean up the province's huge stockpile of abandoned...
Read more

Community comes together to support the creation of drawstring bags for frontline workers.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A call to the community for reusable drawstring bags for frontline hospital workers saw Michelle Nicolaisen, owner of MAEco,...
Read more

B.C. closes all Provincial Parks

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is closing all B.C. Parks effective immediately. The closure responds to both...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv