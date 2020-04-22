Health

Second COVID-19 wave in the U.S. could be worse, CDC chief warns

Avatar
By Global News
second-covid-19-wave-in-the-us.-could-be-worse,-cdc-chief-warns

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer calls on Federal Government to support businesses in the North during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bob Zimmer, MP and Conservative Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, bringing Provincial total to 1,724 as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 25 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A second wave of the coronavirus is expected to hit the United States next winter and could strike much harder than the first because it would likely arrive at the start of influenza season, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Washington Post in an interview.

As the current outbreak continues to taper off, as shown by a recent decline in hospitalization rates and other indicators, authorities need to prepare for a probable resurgence in the months ahead.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he said, and the combination would put even greater strain on the nation’s healthcare system than the first outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The virus, which causes a highly contagious and potentially fatal respiratory illness dubbed COVID-19, emerged late last year in central China. The first known U.S. infection, a travel-related case, was diagnosed on Jan.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleQuebec man files suit after 69 residents die of COVID-19 at care home

More Articles Like This

Quebec man files suit after 69 residents die of COVID-19 at care home

Health Global News - 0
The son of a 94-year-old Quebec woman who died of COVID-19 at one of the province’s hardest-hit long-term care homes has filed a class-action...
Read more

Canada reports 148 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 38,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus jumped past 1,800 today as new cases increased by 1,590. The new numbers, which are tallied from updates...
Read more

Coronavirus: Western University opens Perth Hall to local front-line health-care workers

Health Global News - 0
Local medical professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic now have another place to stay if they’re concerned about bringing the...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Tomorrow, Wednesday, April...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv