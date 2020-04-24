News

Second, ‘Seniors, We Wish You Well’ parade being planned

By Tracy Teves
'We Wish You Well' parade for seniors was held on Wednesday, April 15. Photo by Scott Brooks

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – Trobak Holistic Counselling and the North Peace Senior Housing are planning their second parade for seniors to help build mental health during COVID-19.

After the success of the first ‘Seniors, We Wish You Well’ parade Trobak Holistic Counselling has included a food donation drop off site in conjunction with the Salvation Army.

The concept of the parades came to be after the realization the impact of the COVID-19 situation is having on the mental health of the senior population in Fort St. John.

Currently, seniors are not allowed visitors, and some isolated to just their rooms. With community events and activities cancelled, there is not much going on for seniors. The parade is an opportunity to have something to look forward to shares Jodi Kramer, of Trobak Holistic Counselling.

The next parade is Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, honk their horns and wave.

Meeting time is at 1:45 pm on 98 Street on the south side of 105 Avenue with the parade starting at 2:00 pm.

Parades take place every second Wednesday, with more scheduled for May 13th and May 27th, 2020.

For more information, contact Jodi Kramer at 250-785-5533.

