Senior dies at McLennan seniors home due to COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Another death linked to COVID-19 has been reported, on Thursday, in the Alberta Health Services North Zone.

According to mygrandeprairienow.com, a man living in an elder residence in McLennan has died of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services says the man in his 80s was a resident of the Manoir Du Lac seniors care home and is the third person to die of the virus in the AHS North zone.

There are currently 55 confirmed cases in the AHS North Zone, but the City of Grande Prairie remains unchanged with two confirmed cases, while the County of Grande Prairie has a single confirmed case.

The province says 97 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Alberta for a total of 969.

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta sits at 13.