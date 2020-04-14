News

‘Seniors, We Wish You Well’ parade planned for seniors during COVID-19

By Tracy Teves
Healthcare workers stand outside the Fort St. John Hospital and watch the parade of vehicles.

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – Trobak Holistic Counselling and the North Peace Senior Housing have planned a series of parades for seniors to help build mental health during COVID-19.

Jodi Kramer and Sabrina Trobak, as counsellors, realized the impact of the COVID-19 situation is having on the mental health of the senior population in Fort St. John.
They decided to build off of their idea of writing letters to seniors to help them feel connected to the community.

Currently, seniors are not allowed visitors, and some are isolated to just their rooms. Kramer shares it is important to have something to look forward too. With community events and activities being cancelled, there is not much going on for seniors.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The idea for the parade would take into account social distancing and a fun way for the community to participate in giving the seniors an event to look forward too. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and make signs as the seniors can safely watch from their windows.

The first parade is Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 meeting at 1:45 pm on 98 Street on the south side of 105 Avenue with the parade starting at 2:00 pm.

The following parades take place every second Wednesday, May 13th and May 27th, 2020.
For more information, you can message the FB Page or contact Jodi Kramer at 250-785-5533.

‘Seniors, We Wish You Well’ parade, FB Event page; CLICK HERE

Trobak Holistic Counselling, FB Page; CLICK HERE

