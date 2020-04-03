Health

Separated by glass, B.C. couple marks 75th anniversary amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
separated-by-glass,-bc.-couple-marks-75th-anniversary-amid-covid-19

Avatar
Global News

A Victoria, B.C., couple celebrated their 75th anniversary Thursday, still together and very much in love even though they’re now separated by a sheet of glass.

Lew Duddridge, 102, is in a care home under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, forcing him and his 95-year-old wife, Hilda, to mark their diamond anniversary through a window.

1:53Donors and volunteers making sure seniors are looked after during the COVID-19 crisis.

Donors and volunteers making sure seniors are looked after during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Can you feel it?” Lew asks Hilda as they place their hands on either side of the glass at his care home.

“One of these days, we’ll touch again,” she replies.

The couple met during the Second World War at a train station in England.

Duddridge, a bold Canadian pilot, proposed to the Welsh-born Hilda within a week.

Hilda was impressed, but hesitant.

2:08Residents of B.C. care homes find ways of keeping in touch

Residents of B.C. care homes find ways of keeping in touch

"At first I said,

