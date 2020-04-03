Separated by glass, B.C. couple marks 75th anniversary amid COVID-19

A Victoria, B.C., couple celebrated their 75th anniversary Thursday, still together and very much in love even though they’re now separated by a sheet of glass.

Lew Duddridge, 102, is in a care home under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, forcing him and his 95-year-old wife, Hilda, to mark their diamond anniversary through a window.

“Can you feel it?” Lew asks Hilda as they place their hands on either side of the glass at his care home.

“One of these days, we’ll touch again,” she replies.

The couple met during the Second World War at a train station in England.

Duddridge, a bold Canadian pilot, proposed to the Welsh-born Hilda within a week.

Hilda was impressed, but hesitant.

“At first I said,

