Several human caused fires sparked in Hudson’s Hope despite fire ban

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope posted a public service notice that within 24 hours several human-caused fires had been started.
The mentioned fires were said to have the potential to damage critical infrastructure and pose a risk to responders and residents alike.
There is currently a province-wide ban on open burning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the District of Hudson’s Hope asks you to call the police to report any fires at *911 or 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 by cell phone as soon as possible. The District shared, timely information from the public is essential for responders to the effectiveness of the response.
Anyone with information regarding the fires is being asked to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.