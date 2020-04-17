NewsRegional

Several human caused fires sparked in Hudson’s Hope despite fire ban

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

Energy NewsTracy Teves - 0

Government of Canada announces aid for oilfield services sector

CALGARY, A.B. - The Government of Canada announced $1.7 billion for orphan and inactive wells and $750 million for...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Several human caused fires sparked in Hudson’s Hope despite fire ban

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope posted a public service notice that within 24 hours several...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope posted a public service notice that within 24 hours several human-caused fires had been started.

The mentioned fires were said to have the potential to damage critical infrastructure and pose a risk to responders and residents alike.

There is currently a province-wide ban on open burning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the District of Hudson’s Hope asks you to call the police to report any fires at *911 or 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 by cell phone as soon as possible. The District shared, timely information from the public is essential for responders to the effectiveness of the response.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Anyone with information regarding the fires is being asked to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articleCanadian tech companies answering call for products, services to fight coronavirus
Next articleGovernment of Canada announces aid for oilfield services sector

More Articles Like This

Government of Canada announces aid for oilfield services sector

Energy News Tracy Teves - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Government of Canada announced $1.7 billion for orphan and inactive wells and $750 million for emissions reductions technologies for the...
Read more

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

News Global News - 0
A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make sure local dogs won’t go...
Read more

Federal oilpatch bailout focus on cleanup of abandoned wells, reduced emissions

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Observers say the federal government's multibillion-dollar oilpatch bailout package announced Friday should come with strings attached. "(Money) should be tied to regulatory change in Alberta to ensure...
Read more

Fort St. John Hospital Foundation seeks scrub caps with buttons for hospital staff

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for scrub caps that have buttons sewn on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv