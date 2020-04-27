Several U.S. states prepare to ease coronavirus restrictions despite experts’ worries

Another wave of states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on U.S. commerce this week, despite health experts warning there is still too little diagnostic testing, while the White House forecast a staggering jump in the nation’s monthly jobless rate.

Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee were set to join several other states in reopening businesses without the means to screen systematically for infected people who may be contagious but asymptomatic, and to trace their contacts with others they might have exposed.

Many merchants have voiced ambivalence about returning to work absent the prerequisite public health measures authorities have advocated.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I would stay home if the government encouraged that, but they’re not. They’re saying, ‘Hey, the best thing to do is go back to work, even though it might be risky,’” Royal Rose, 39, owner of a tattoo studio in Greeley, Colorado, told Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

Rose said she was reopening her shop after closing a month ago, not because she wants to but because bills are piling up and she feels she has no choice.

1:25Coronavirus outbreak: Former FDA commissioner says U.S.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS