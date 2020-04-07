HealthNewsRegional

Shell Canada to show support towards medical staff during COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shell Canada has announced it will be providing its support and appreciation towards medical staff during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Shell Canada, free beverages and sandwiches are being offered to every healthcare professional that visits any of the 450 participating Shell service stations across Canada.

Locally, the Shell service stations in Fort St. John, on 100 Street and 96A Street, and in Dawson Creek, on 8th Street, will be taking part in the offer.

Shell says healthcare professionals include EMT staff, nurses and doctors, and can be identified by a uniform or badge, and each personnel will be limited to one offer per visit.

This is offer is available during regular operating hours.

Further information on the offer can be found at shell.ca.

