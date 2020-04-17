Shots fired at windmills near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – RCMP responded to a report of individuals shooting a firearm near a windmill on Highway 52N, which was occupied by workers.

On Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, the Tumbler Ridge RCMP Detachment share that no one was injured, and the individuals responsible for shooting the firearm have been identified.

The RCMP would like to remind everyone that pointing or shooting a firearm at or near a structure, whether it is occupied or not, it is not only a safety concern but a Criminal Code offence. This incident could result in charges, jail time, fines and firearms prohibition.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“There could also be civil implications with the individuals responsible being required to replace damaged equipment that could cost thousands of dollars,” said Sgt James Fayle, Tumbler Ridge Detachment Commander.

Firearms must be handled safely and responsibly to keep everyone safe. Should you have any questions, concerns or wish to report a crime, please contact the Tumbler Ridge RCMP Detachment at 250-242-5252.