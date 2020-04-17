Health

Should you adopt a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Avatar
By Global News
should-you-adopt-a-pet-during-the-covid-19-pandemic?

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

With all the time people are spending at home these days because of the coronavirus, many might be looking to foster or adopt an animal — but should they?

It depends, according to animal rescue groups in Calgary.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society said they’re seeing seeing a huge increase in interest from the public.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:14Myth-busting various tales surrounding the coronavirus

Myth-busting various tales surrounding the coronavirus

“We have seen a huge uptick in fosters, volunteers and animal applications… We see twice as much applications as we usually do,” AARCS behaviour coordinator Shauna Alcock said.

Alcock said people are looking for opportunities to adopt and while it can be a good idea to adopt a puppy during this time, people should consider the long term impacts.

“From what I’ve seen, this is a really good time for people to transition dogs to their homes. Usually when people adopt, they don’t have two months to work on training. They don’t have two months to work on bonding,” she said.


Tweet This

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But she said she’s worried about what will happen when the social distancing orders are lifted.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Personal support worker at Toronto nursing home dies of COVID-19
Next articleU.S. coronavirus research targeted by foreign government hackers, FBI official warns

More Articles Like This

Lawyer alleges unsafe conditions, more COVID-19 cases than reported at B.C.’s Mission Institution

Health Global News - 0
The conditions at B.C.’s Mission Institution — the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak at a federal institution in the country — are far worse...
Read more

U.S. coronavirus research targeted by foreign government hackers, FBI official warns

Health Global News - 0
A senior FBI cybersecurity official said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into institutions conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the sometimes...
Read more

Coronavirus: Personal support worker at Toronto nursing home dies of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A personal support worker at an east-end Toronto nursing home has died of COVID-19, marking the first publicly-confirmed death of a Toronto long-term care...
Read more

Basket case: B.C. senior’s unique delivery system for charitable homemade facemask sales

Health Global News - 0
While stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Langley, B.C. senior is making and selling face masks and donating the proceeds to charity. After...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv