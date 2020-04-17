should-you-adopt-a-pet-during-the-covid-19-pandemic?

With all the time people are spending at home these days because of the coronavirus, many might be looking to foster or adopt an animal — but should they?

It depends, according to animal rescue groups in Calgary.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society said they’re seeing seeing a huge increase in interest from the public.

“We have seen a huge uptick in fosters, volunteers and animal applications… We see twice as much applications as we usually do,” AARCS behaviour coordinator Shauna Alcock said.

Alcock said people are looking for opportunities to adopt and while it can be a good idea to adopt a puppy during this time, people should consider the long term impacts.

“From what I’ve seen, this is a really good time for people to transition dogs to their homes. Usually when people adopt, they don’t have two months to work on training. They don’t have two months to work on bonding,” she said.



But she said she’s worried about what will happen when the social distancing orders are lifted.

