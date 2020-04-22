Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Sierra Club loses legal fight against environmental exemptions for frack dams

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
A stock photo of a Petronas Energy Canada drilling rig in Northeast B.C. - Petronas Energy

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — An environmental group has lost its legal challenge to regulatory exemptions given to a pair of dams in northern British Columbia.

The dams were built by Progress Energy to store water for its natural gas fracking operations.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia heard that the company inadvertently built the dams too high, which brought into force environmental regulations the dams couldn’t meet.

The province then granted the company an exemption from those rules.

Lawyers for the Sierra Club argued the government isn’t allowed to grant such exemptions after the fact.

But the court ruled the company did what it could to consult with local people and ensure the dams were safe.

It found the government’s exemption was reasonable and dismissed Sierra’s suit.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020

The Canadian Press

