Site C saw increase in employment during February prior to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of February.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 4,359 in January to 4,785 in February.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,400 which is 71 percent of the workers.

Out of those 3,400 workers, 750 or 19 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

It is to note that this report does not reflect changes that have occurred in March due to COVID-19 as the release of work force numbers for each month is delayed by two months.

As of Tuesday, April 7, the total number or workers in camp at Site C is 979, while 10 are in isolation.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C.