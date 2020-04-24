SJA Promo laundry bag decorating campaign, today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – SJA Promo has received a large order of 300 laundry bags for Hospital staff that require decorating.

When the Fort St. John Hospital put out a request for laundry bags, SJA Promo stepped up to place an order, yet after a long wait, the bags were not decorated as ordered. SJA Promo decided to put the call out to the community for help in decorating the bags before being delivered to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Pick up of the laundry bags is taking place today from noon to 4:00 p.m. in the SJA Promo parking lot at 8211 100th Avenue. There is a limit of five bags to decorate, social distancing will apply, with staff delivering bags outside. The bags need to be decorated and dropped back off between noon and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, and will be collected outside.

Decorating of bags is from supplies you can find at home, such as permanent marker, fabric paints or markers, or whatever your imagination comes up with (that still keeps the bags usable) that you have at home.

SJA Promo shares this is a great time to include a personal or uplifting message to health care workers

To view more information; CLICK HERE or call Kailey at 250.793.9438.