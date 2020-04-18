some-american-states-will-lift-coronavirus-restrictions-in-coming-week,-says-trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday.

“We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak,” Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Some state governors have warned that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing for the virus, however.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Business leaders have also told Trump the country needs to have widespread testing in place before their companies can return to normal operations.

0:38Coronavirus outbreak: Protesters in California flout stay-at-home orders

Coronavirus outbreak: Protesters in California flout stay-at-home orders

On Saturday, Trump said “our testing is getting better and better,” but offered no concrete evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

He said both Republican and Democratic governors “have announced concrete steps to begin a safe and gradual phased opening.”

Advertisement

Texas and Vermont “will allow certain businesses to open on Monday while still requiring appropriate social distancing precautions,” he said.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS