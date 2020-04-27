Health

Some business owners’ wages may be covered by COVID-19 subsidy program, CFIB says

Global News
Global News

Posted April 27, 2020 11:52 am

Posted April 27, 2020 11:52 am

2:01Canadian businesses can start applying on Monday for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is meant to help companies pay up to 75% of employee wages for several months. But as Aaron McArthur reports, not all businesses will qualify.

As the federal government begins accepting applications for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to soften the economic blow of the COVID-19 outbreak, many business owners wonder if their own wages are covered.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says that is the top question raised on its toll-free help line, which has been getting about 800 calls per day on average.

The CFIB says individual employers are among the people who may be eligible for the CEWS that began taking applications Monday but they must have been paid as an employee of a corporation prior to March 15.

In that case, the business would be able to qualify for a government subsidy of 75 per cent of the owner’s salary,

