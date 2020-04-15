Health

St. Thomas COVID-19 assessment centre open for patients referred by doctor, health unit

By Global News
Global News

A COVID-19 assessment centre has opened up in St. Thomas, Ont. for area patients who have been referred for testing by the local health unit, Southwestern Public Health, or their own primary care physician.

The new assessment centre, located at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH), will be open at least four hours a day, seven days a week, but not for walk-in visits, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.

“Patients who arrive at the Assessment Centre without a referral and appointment will be instructed to follow-up with their primary care provider or public health for an assessment,” the statement said.

That differs from London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres, located at Oakridge Arena and Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, which both allow walk-ins.

“We want to make sure that there’s that initial screening that is done — either through self-screening and then have a care provider do some initial workup — and then if it merits a further assessment, along with the COVID testing itself, they’re referred and an appointment is made” said STEGH CEO, Robert Biron, in an interview Wednesday with 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady.

