State of Emergency extended for two weeks, BC close to re-opening says Horgan

By Scott Brooks
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province will be extending the state of emergency for an additional two weeks and that plans for re-opening will be coming next week, as stated by Premier John Horgan during Wednesday’s press conference.

When it comes to lifting restrictions, Horgan says the approach in B.C. will be different than other provinces because there was no full-blown lock down and that it will be phased-in slowly, in a methodical approach.

As for re-opening schools, Horgan does not expect a regular return to school until September but does expect more kids in the classroom this year.

Horgan says the Province is close to re-opening but more decisions and guidelines will be made based on the Provincial Health Officer’s COVID-19 modelling report, which is expected to be released early next week.

