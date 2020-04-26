Health

Tam says coronavirus measures yielding ‘encouraging results,’ slowing death toll

By Global News
Global News

Canada’s top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures to fight the outbreak should remain for the time being.

The public health agency said the death toll had risen by less than 10 per cent for the seventh day in a row, climbing by under 6 per cent to 2,489. The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus was 45,791, up from 44,364.

Authorities across Canada, where relatively few people have died compared to the United States and some European nations, closed non-essential businesses and ordered people to stay home.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“These actions are starting to pay off, as we are seeing some encouraging results,” chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement, adding “the road is still long.”

The 5.9 per cent increase in deaths on Sunday was the lowest day-on-day increase seen in the last week since the toll jumped by 12 per cent on April 19.

“We all must do our part by following the recommendations of public health experts and staying at home.

