Tender awarded for first phase of 100 street improvements

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The tender for the 100th Street Corridor Improvements has been awarded to Knappett Industries Ltd.

Council awarded $4,240,828.20 to Knappett for upgrades to adjacent streets and lanes of the 100th Street Corridor. To make sure there is still access to various businesses that are along 100th street and adjacent to construction.

A presentation on February 10th, 2020, proposed carrying over the excess funds into next year for use when constructing.

At the Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, regular Council meeting Victor Shopland General Manager of Integrated Services shared the work included in this tender is;

Work between 96 Ave and 98 Ave

Pre-work on the lanes behind Shell and KFC as well as Mama Panda

Work south of 96th on 100th Street to widen the road on the west side for a proper turn light.

Work on the City parking lot and lane behind Mastaro Sushi

Watermain between 100th Street and 98 Street

Includes storm work up the lanes

The pre-work needs are required to help the businesses, and they will be spoken to before work starts on the lanes next year.

This work is being done after the City accepted the plans for the 100th Street Design Charrette in October of 2019 for the reconstruction of 100 Street.

The final plan will see downtown, along 100 Street, divided up into five precincts starting at 95 Avenue and running north until 110 Avenue. The main part of downtown will run from 96 Avenue to 105 Avenue.

Construction will be completed, in stages, over the next four to five years.