Health

The new reality of coronavirus for Canadians: focus of new Global News program

Avatar
By Global News
the-new-reality-of-coronavirus-for-canadians:-focus-of-new-global-news-program

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Streets are empty. Schools, bars and restaurants are closed. Normally congested intersections are bare and rush hour is non-existent. This is the new normal.

As the novel coronavirus continues its rampage across the country, Canadians are slowly getting more accustomed to the new reality facing them — a reality in which a pandemic has utterly changed how they live for the foreseeable future.

“Normality as it was before will not come back full-on until we get a vaccine for this… That will be a very long way off,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:53Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland stresses foreign workers are tested and must quarantine on entering Canada

Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland stresses foreign workers are tested and must quarantine on entering Canada

For now, Canadians should get used to social distancing and only leaving their homes sparingly, to either go to work (for essential workers) or to get groceries. And while Trudeau did hint at a phased reopening of the economy when the first wave of the pandemic was done, even then, he warned things won’t be “normal.”

Story continues below advertisement

“You need a plan B,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleWhat is a ventilator, and why do some coronavirus patients need one?
Next articleWhy the coronavirus fight can only succeed with worldwide cooperation

More Articles Like This

How does COVID-19 cause death? Here’s what happens in the lungs

Health Global News - 0
Editors note: This story contains sensitive information that can be disturbing to some readers. More than 100,000 people worldwide have died as a result of...
Read more

Why the coronavirus fight can only succeed with worldwide cooperation

Health Global News - 0
As countries across the globe continue to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, the diplomatic spat between the U.S. and Canada over the export of...
Read more

What is a ventilator, and why do some coronavirus patients need one?

Health Global News - 0
Treating patients with severe cases of the novel coronavirus disease often requires the use of ventilators — a piece of equipment that’s in short...
Read more

Battle of Alberta: Edmonton, Calgary orchestras unite to perform physically distanced ‘Hockey Night in Canada’

Health Global News - 0
Since sports are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another way to get your Battle of Alberta fix. Seventy musicians from the Calgary...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv