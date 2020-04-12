the-new-reality-of-coronavirus-for-canadians:-focus-of-new-global-news-program

Streets are empty. Schools, bars and restaurants are closed. Normally congested intersections are bare and rush hour is non-existent. This is the new normal.

As the novel coronavirus continues its rampage across the country, Canadians are slowly getting more accustomed to the new reality facing them — a reality in which a pandemic has utterly changed how they live for the foreseeable future.

“Normality as it was before will not come back full-on until we get a vaccine for this… That will be a very long way off,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:53Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland stresses foreign workers are tested and must quarantine on entering Canada

Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland stresses foreign workers are tested and must quarantine on entering Canada

For now, Canadians should get used to social distancing and only leaving their homes sparingly, to either go to work (for essential workers) or to get groceries. And while Trudeau did hint at a phased reopening of the economy when the first wave of the pandemic was done, even then, he warned things won’t be “normal.”

Story continues below advertisement

“You need a plan B,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS