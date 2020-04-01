News

The Salvation Army needs PPE for its Emergency Shelter staff

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Salvation Army needs PPE for its Emergency Shelter staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army's Northern Centre of Hope Emergency Shelter is running low on masks,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer to donate legislated pay increase to community during difficult times

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - To help out the community during difficult times, MP Bob Zimmer has announced he...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Online tool called Zoom available for K-12 continuous learning

VICTORIA, B.C. - An easy-to-use online video-conferencing and collaboration platform is now available to educators and their students, while...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s Northern Centre of Hope Emergency Shelter is running low on masks, and the Salvation Army needs PPE.

Cameron Eggie the Executive Director of the Salvation Army and Northern Centre of Hope explains this is the only Emergency Sheltering in the area and is committed to ensuring everyone has access to a shelter bed while balancing the precautions issued by governing authorities.

Eggies shares they are having some supply chain issues obtaining hand sanitizer and face masks (surgical or better). Eggie expresses there is no option to close the doors of the Emergency Shelter and go home, staff work around the clock working to ensure as little disruption as possible.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Increased cleaning schedules have been put in place to ensure as little contamination as possible. As well the community meal dine-in program only offers bagged lunches at the door Monday to Saturday.

Any registered shelter client still has regular access to breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.

If you can help provide any PPE to the shelter contact Eggie the following ways;

Phone: 250.785.0506
Cell: 250.793.0135
Fax: 250.785.0507
E-mail: cameron_eggie@can.salvationarmy.org

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Can Canada get front-line health workers what they need before it’s too late?

More Articles Like This

Zimmer to donate legislated pay increase to community during difficult times

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - To help out the community during difficult times, MP Bob Zimmer has announced he will be donating his legislated...
Read more

Online tool called Zoom available for K-12 continuous learning

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - An easy-to-use online video-conferencing and collaboration platform is now available to educators and their students, while in-class learning is suspended. According to...
Read more

Zimmer calling on Liberal Government to cancel planned tax hikes amid COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, is calling on the Liberal Government to cancel any...
Read more

Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response benefit to open Monday

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on Monday April 6, 2020. The CERB is a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv