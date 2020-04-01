The Salvation Army needs PPE for its Emergency Shelter staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s Northern Centre of Hope Emergency Shelter is running low on masks, and the Salvation Army needs PPE.

Cameron Eggie the Executive Director of the Salvation Army and Northern Centre of Hope explains this is the only Emergency Sheltering in the area and is committed to ensuring everyone has access to a shelter bed while balancing the precautions issued by governing authorities.

Eggies shares they are having some supply chain issues obtaining hand sanitizer and face masks (surgical or better). Eggie expresses there is no option to close the doors of the Emergency Shelter and go home, staff work around the clock working to ensure as little disruption as possible.

Increased cleaning schedules have been put in place to ensure as little contamination as possible. As well the community meal dine-in program only offers bagged lunches at the door Monday to Saturday.

Any registered shelter client still has regular access to breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.

If you can help provide any PPE to the shelter contact Eggie the following ways;

Phone: 250.785.0506

Cell: 250.793.0135

Fax: 250.785.0507

E-mail: cameron_eggie@can.salvationarmy.org