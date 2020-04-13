Health

There are only 2 active cases of coronavirus on Prince Edward Island

By Global News
For the fifth day in a row, Prince Edward Island has identified no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a press briefing Monday, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said there are now only two active cases of COVID-19 on the island as 23 of its 25 cases have now recovered.

“I think this is really reinforcing that what we are doing is making a difference, but we need to keep going,” Morrison said. “This really reinforces to me that islanders need to stick together while we stay apart.”

Morrison said 175 negative tests were received over the weekend, with over 1,900 total tests being completed.

There has not been a new positive case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island since Wednesday. All 25 cases are connected to travel.

“If we are following public health measures … it will make a difference,” said Morrison. “We are already seeing that difference that it can make here in this country and in this province, so let’s keep doing that.”

