HealthNewsRegional

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
youngest-covid-19-death-so-far-in-canada-is-alberta-woman-in-her-20s

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, one new case in Northern Health Region as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. - 25 new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on Tuesday, which now brings the total...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation to set up COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In response to the Fort St. John Hospital's designation as a primary COVID-19 hospital,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, a third case has been confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie, which brings the total for the City and County of Grande Prairie to five, with the two cases in the City having recovered.

The total number of cases in the Alberta Health Services North zone now stands at 90, which is up from 89 on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Provincially, 25 additional cases have been confirmed which now brings Alberta’s total of confirmed cases to 1,373.

Two more deaths were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 26.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTrump threatens to pull back funding from WHO over agency’s coronavirus response
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Provincial Education Critic weights in on BC’s COVID 19 Education Plan

More Articles Like This

Trump threatens to pull back funding from WHO over agency’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 7, 2020 6:30 pm President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday,...
Read more

Coronavirus patients are being flipped onto their stomachs in the ICU — here’s why

Health Global News - 0
Some intensive care unit doctors are championing a breathing technique to help increase oxygen flow for those infected with the new coronavirus that involves...
Read more

Four new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., but number of new cases hits three-week low

Health Global News - 0
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more British Columbians, putting the province’s total at 43. But the number of new confirmed cases dropped again...
Read more

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, one new case in Northern Health Region as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - 25 new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on Tuesday, which now brings the total cases to 1,291 in British...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv