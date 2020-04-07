Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, a third case has been confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie, which brings the total for the City and County of Grande Prairie to five, with the two cases in the City having recovered.

The total number of cases in the Alberta Health Services North zone now stands at 90, which is up from 89 on Monday.

Provincially, 25 additional cases have been confirmed which now brings Alberta’s total of confirmed cases to 1,373.

Two more deaths were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 26.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.