third-coronavirus-related-death-recorded-in-saskatchewan,-state-of-emergency-extended

The state of emergency in Saskatchewan has been extended as the death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen in Saskatchewan.

Officials said the latest death was a person between the ages of 80 and 89. Officials did not provide the person’s gender or their location in the province.

The first two deaths in the province were reported on Monday.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan edged upwards.

Health officials reported nine new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 193, including five at a Saskatoon jail.

“At this point we have no reason to believe these cases were spread within the correctional facility, although we are working with public health to confirm this,” a Ministry of Justice spokesman said in a statement.

“Currently, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Premier Scott Moe said the state of emergency announced on March 18 in the province is being extended.

“Two weeks ago today, I declared a state of emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

“Today, I am extending that state of emergency for another two weeks.”

