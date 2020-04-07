this-is-what-can-happen-to-your-lungs-when-you-have-coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Canada, infecting people young and old — and, in severe cases, it can leave a lasting mark on a patient’s lungs.

Most people contracting COVID-19 will have a “very mild infection,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, previously told Global News.

“They’ll have a fever and a cough. It’ll be symptoms similar to a cold, which they’ve probably had countless times before, and they’ll get better in a few days.”

However, in more serious cases, the virus will impact the lungs in a way similar to pneumonia, and it will require medical intervention.

“When people have shortness of breath or trouble breathing, you can’t wait that out at home. You have to be seen in a hospital setting,” Bogoch said.

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) examined ultrasound images taken from the lungs of a 64-year-old woman diagnosed with COVID-19, revealing how the virus can present itself in the lungs.



Credit: CMAJ

The ultrasound shows “pleural thickening,

