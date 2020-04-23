This year’s ‘Of the Vine’ cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort St. John Association for Community Living has made the decision to cancel this year’s fundraising event ‘Of the Vine’.

Typically, ‘Of the Vine’ is held every October, but the Association Board has had to make the responsible decision to cancel this significant fundraising event for 2020 and look forward to returning in 2021.

Last year, the Association was able to raise over $50,000, which has supported clients to purchase essential items such as specialized wheelchairs and a vehicle for individuals who need transportation for work within the community.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

For 60 years, the Fort St. John Association for Community Living has been providing support for over 70 adults with developmental disabilities in Fort St. John.