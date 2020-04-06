Top Notch Oilfield Contracting Ltd and Mastec make food donation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Top Notch Oilfield Contracting Ltd. (TNOC) and Mastec Canada made a food donation to the Elders of the Blueberry River First Nations.

The food drive took place last week after TNOC reached out to businesses and friends that participated in bringing together food, cleaning supplies and goodies for the Blueberry River First Nations Elders.

The intention behind the food drive was to help the Elders to ‘Stay Home and Stay Safe’ to help reduce the risk of catching COVID 19.

Judy Desjarlais acknowledged the donation of flour, sugar, oatmeal yeast and butter by Mastec Canada and Sandra Apsassin for the donation of paper towel, cleaning supplies and goodies as well as the help to deliver the the care packages.