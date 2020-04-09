Health

Toronto-area rabbi pleads for physical distancing during Passover

Avatar
By Global News
toronto-area-rabbi-pleads-for-physical-distancing-during-passover

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Women’s Resource Centre COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Women's Resource Centre (WRC) has launched a COVID-19 Pandemic Community...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A Toronto-area rabbi is pleading for Jews observing Passover to stay at home and practise physical distancing.

Rabbi Mendel Kaplan, spiritual leader and executive director at Chabad Flamingo in Thornhill, Ont., posted a video to YouTube this week with a firm message to those of the Jewish faith.

“There is absolutely no permission, no right and no reason to for anyone to be violating the social distancing laws that have been put in place,” he said in the video, referencing the physical distancing measures urged by officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Speaking to Global News on Wednesday, Kaplan remained firm that gatherings beyond immediate family should be out of the question this year.

“The best way we can honour our faith is by staying alive,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We the Jewish people are survivors. We’ve survived so much persecution and so much difficulty and here it’s an invisible enemy.”

It’s a directive that Barbara Searle’s family is taking seriously. They are forgoing their annual, cross-province family gathering for an at-home affair without extended family.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNumber of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta
Next article‘We’ll be coming for you’: New N.W.T. public health team to enforce COVID-19 orders

More Articles Like This

‘We’ll be coming for you’: New N.W.T. public health team to enforce COVID-19 orders

Health Global News - 0
The Northwest Territories is creating a squad of public health officers specifically to enforce orders around the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you choose to ignore orders...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

Coronavirus: Advocates for Toronto’s homeless plead for major increase in accommodations, testing

Health Global News - 0
Advocates for Toronto’s homeless population are pleading for urgent action to prevent a large outbreak of coronavirus in the community and in shelters. “Time is...
Read more

First Canadian troops return from Ukraine, in quarantine at Ontario base

Health Global News - 0
More than 100 Canadian soldiers have returned home from Ukraine and are in quarantine at an Ontario military base for the next two weeks...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv