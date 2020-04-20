Health

Toronto in coronavirus peak but pandemic activity ‘slowing down’: medical officer of health

By Global News
Global News

Toronto’s medical officer of health says the city is in the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but adds there’s reason to have “cautious optimism.”

“Our data modelling shows us that we are currently in the peak period for our reported cases. The COVID-19 case doubling rate, which captures the number of days for our case counts to double, has slowed over the past two weeks,” Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters Monday afternoon.

“This tells us pandemic activity is slowing down, and this is good news.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

She also noted that there haven’t been “dramatic surges” in hospitalizations, adding new instances of people being admitted to hospital has started to decrease.

“All of this information gathered together should be considered with cautious optimism,” she said.

“We are seeing our curve flattening because you are washing your hands, because you are staying home, and because you are keeping a safe distance from your friends, your families and other loved ones as difficult as I know this is.”

However,

