Total cases of COVID-19 in BC now up to 1,561, updated modelling to be released Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 44 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,561 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 75 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 955.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 131, while 59 are in ICU.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 30, up from 28 on Tuesday. There are 4 patients in hospital in the Northern Health region.

According to Henry, resources are continually being created to better support communities during the pandemic and updated models will be released Friday.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced the Province would be extending the State of Emergency for an extra two weeks.

Henry continues to order everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.