HealthNewsRegional

Total cases of COVID-19 in BC now up to 1,561, updated modelling to be released Friday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Tender awarded for first phase of 100 street improvements

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The tender for the 100th Street Corridor Improvements has been awarded to Knappett Industries...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total cases of COVID-19 in BC now up to 1,561, updated modelling to be released Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 44 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province extends open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, is continuing open...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 44 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,561 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 75 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 955.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 131, while 59 are in ICU.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 30, up from 28 on Tuesday. There are 4 patients in hospital in the Northern Health region.

According to Henry, resources are continually being created to better support communities during the pandemic and updated models will be released Friday.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced the Province would be extending the State of Emergency for an extra two weeks.

Henry continues to order everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Previous articleProvince extends open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleNew Brunswick Premier now says essential workers deserve federal funds amid coronavirus crisis

More Articles Like This

Tender awarded for first phase of 100 street improvements

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The tender for the 100th Street Corridor Improvements has been awarded to Knappett Industries Ltd. Council awarded $4,240,828.20 to Knappett...
Read more

Coronavirus crisis spells tough year ahead for Canada’s 2 railways as volumes drop

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s two main railways face a bleak year ahead as a looming recession weighs on freight volumes. Carloads fell more than 17 per cent year...
Read more

Commercial pilots laid off amid COVID-19 could get new jobs with Canadian military

Health Global News - 0
The Royal Canadian Air Force is hoping to address a critical shortage of experienced pilots by scooping up some of the hundreds of commercial...
Read more

New Brunswick Premier now says essential workers deserve federal funds amid coronavirus crisis

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is clarifying his stance on the federal government’s plan to provide financial aid to essential workers, particularly ones in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv