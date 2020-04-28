HealthNewsRegional

Total cases of COVID-19 now up to 45 in Northern Health, 2,053 total across BC

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Avatar
Scott Brooks

CORRECTION – Dr. Henry provided the wrong number for recoveries. The number is higher, at 1,231.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region now stands at 45 and 55 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,053 as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,231 have since recovered from the virus.

Henry says a majority of the new cases are linked to the outbreaks at chicken processing facilities in the lower mainland. There are now 46 cases at Superior Poultry and 34 cases at United Poultry.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 94 are hospitalized, while 37 are in ICU.

105 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Earlier in the day, the Province provided an update on an education plan during COVID-19.

Health Minister, Adrian Dix, says the Province is keeping up with demand for Personal Protective Equipment and is working with industry to continue to receive equipment.

