Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 46 in Northern Health Region as of Thursday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 46 and 25 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,112 as announced by Health Officials on Thursday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,322 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 82 are hospitalized, while 30 are in ICU.

111 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

According to Henry, updated modeling, epidemiological information “about who’s been affected and where” is to be released. Henry says the information will inform how B.C. moves into the next phase.

In the meantime, Henry says “we need to stay strong and continue to bend our curve down.”