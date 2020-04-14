HealthNewsRegional

Total coronavirus cases up to 1,517 in BC, 28 cases now in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,517 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 72 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 942.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 134, while 58 are in ICU.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 28.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and is ordering everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

