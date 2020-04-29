HealthNewsRegional

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 4,850 in Alberta, recovery rate at 1,800 as of Tuesday

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases is up 154 which now sits at 4,850.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus now sits at 80, with the majority of those deaths taking place in Calgary.

The Province reports that 1,800 patients have fully recovered.

According to Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney, more than 3,239 tests were completed in the last 24 hours

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

