Total COVID-19 cases remains at 40 in Northern Health Region as confirmed Wednesday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 40 and 71 new total cases across the province were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 1,795, as announced by Health Officials on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of the 1,795 total cases, 1,079 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 103 are hospitalized, while 46 are in ICU.

90 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

When it comes to keeping workplaces safe, as a precaution if you are feeling unwell or if you even present the symptoms of allergies, Henry says you should not go to work or leave your home. Those feeling unwell are being urged to self-isolate for 14 days.

