Total number of coronavirus cases up to 1,121 in BC, 17 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 55 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 1,121.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 17, up from 16.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 149, while 68 are in ICU.

31 people have since passed away from the virus.

As for recoveries, 641 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

When it comes to upcoming holidays, such as Easter, Henry is urging British Columbians to avoid gatherings and to celebrate holidays on a virtual level to prevent the spread of the virus.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.