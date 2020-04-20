HealthNewsRegional

Total of 1,699 coronavirus cases in BC, 39 cases now in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,699 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says there are a total of 39 cases in the Northern Health Region.

According to Henry, seven people have tested positive in B.C. from an ongoing outbreak at Kearl Lake project in Alberta which includes workers in the Northern Health Region.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 104, while 49 are in ICU.

The provincial death toll now stands at 86, while 1,039 have since recovered.

For testing, Henry says anyone with symptoms can now get tested but points out that not everyone needs to get tested as it is not necessarily effective for people with no symptoms.

Henry continues to order everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

