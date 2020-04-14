travellers-need-‘credible-quarantine-plan,’-may-be-forced-to-stay-in-hotel:-trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced additional quarantine measures for those coming into Canada from abroad amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said that beginning at midnight, if asymptomatic travellers cannot explain a “credible quarantine plan,” they will be required to quarantine in a set location, such as a hotel.

Trudeau said this is a “strengthening” of the Quarantine Act orders.

He said “inadequate quarantine plans” would include scenarios such as planning to stay with elderly family members or failing to have a set destination.

“We now have the authority to require [travellers] to self-isolate for two weeks at a quarantine location like a hotel,” he said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls on people to ‘sacrifice’ Easter celebrations to protect Canadians

According to Trudeau, the government will also be allocating $20 million for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to “strengthen inspections and keep our food supply safe.”

