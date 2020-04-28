Truck drivers help bring puppies to new homes amid Canada-U.S. border closure

Roughly a week after a truck driver from Nova Scotia helped reunite a St. Thomas, Ont., woman with her dog, Kilt, more truck drivers have stepped up to help transport some of Kilt’s puppies to their new homes in Canada.

Kilt the border collie was dropped off with a friend in Hamburg, N.Y., before her owner, Victoria Craig, was set to make her way to Nepal for humanitarian work. The novel coronavirus pandemic saw the cancellation of Craig’s trip but also left her and her pregnant dog separated for roughly two months as the Canada-U.S. border closed to all but essential traffic.

After her seven puppies were born and Kilt was ready to return home, Craig reached out online and friends of friends were able to connect her with a truck driver from Nova Scotia, Erik MacDonald, who was able to reunite Craig and her beloved dog.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

But three of the seven puppies also had homes waiting for them in Canada, so Craig and her friend in New York with the puppies, Kim Russell, reached out to see if any other truck drivers would be willing to take on some extra cargo.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS