Health

Truck drivers help bring puppies to new homes amid Canada-U.S. border closure

Avatar
By Global News
truck-drivers-help-bring-puppies-to-new-homes-amid-canada-us.-border-closure

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Calfrac Well Services cuts deepen to 70% in Canada, U.S. due to low oil prices

CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it has now cut 70 per cent of its North American staff...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta Major Crimes looking for suspect after incidents Grande Prairie and Whitecourt

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after a suspicious death over...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Maduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry

CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolás Maduro on Monday named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Roughly a week after a truck driver from Nova Scotia helped reunite a St. Thomas, Ont., woman with her dog, Kilt, more truck drivers have stepped up to help transport some of Kilt’s puppies to their new homes in Canada.

Kilt the border collie was dropped off with a friend in Hamburg, N.Y., before her owner, Victoria Craig, was set to make her way to Nepal for humanitarian work. The novel coronavirus pandemic saw the cancellation of Craig’s trip but also left her and her pregnant dog separated for roughly two months as the Canada-U.S. border closed to all but essential traffic.

After her seven puppies were born and Kilt was ready to return home, Craig reached out online and friends of friends were able to connect her with a truck driver from Nova Scotia, Erik MacDonald, who was able to reunite Craig and her beloved dog.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

But three of the seven puppies also had homes waiting for them in Canada, so Craig and her friend in New York with the puppies, Kim Russell, reached out to see if any other truck drivers would be willing to take on some extra cargo.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood as provincial total rises to 27
Next articleCoronavirus: Ottawa Public Health confirms 12 new deaths Tuesday

More Articles Like This

Trudeau defends Health Canada’s easing of some bilingual label rules amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Health Canada’s decision to ease restrictions for bilingual labels on some cleaning products coming from the United States during...
Read more

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1 million as some states begin easing restrictions

Health Global News - 0
The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases topped 1 million on Tuesday – representing a third of the global total – even as some...
Read more

Coronavirus: 10 new cases reported in London-Middlesex, eight at long-term care homes: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
Ten more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex, eight of them at local long-term care homes, while seven...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ottawa Public Health confirms 12 new deaths Tuesday

Health Global News - 0
Twelve more people in Ottawa have died in relation to the novel coronavirus, Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday. Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll has risen to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv