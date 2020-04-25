Health

Trudeau announces $62.5 million for seafood, fish processors during coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $62.5 million to support seafood and fish processors who may be struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from Rideau Cottage on Saturday, he told reporters the money will go towards helping fish and seafood companies modify their plants to meet COVID-19 health regulations, support social distancing measures as well as buy personal protective equipment for processors.

“As we fight COVID-19, people who work in fish and seafood processing plants across the country are playing a crucial role when it comes to getting food to our tables,” he said.

“This funding will help ensure that they can safely continue their important work.”

Trudeau said the money could also be used to purchase new equipment like freezers or storage space in order to keep food from going bad while they respond “to a changing market.”

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people.

COVID-19 has killed more than 2,350 people across Canada, more than half of whom were living in long-term care facilities.

